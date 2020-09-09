Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) is a provider of banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK - Free Report) is an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) is a provider of pawn loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK - Free Report) is a provider of boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th
