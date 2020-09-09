Back to top

Company News for Sep 9, 2020

  • Shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA - Free Report) jumped 40.8% after the company entered a strategic partnership with General Motors that would start with the Nikola Badger, the company’s planned fully-electric and hydrogen-fuel cell electric pickup truck.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report)  slid 5.8% on a news that production problems at a 787 Dreamliner factory prompted air-safety regulators to review quality-control lapses leading to long term delay in production.
  • Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON - Free Report) rose 6.2% after the company reported that it has lowered the price of its original exercise bike and has introduced a premium option and rolled out a new lower-priced treadmill.
  • Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO - Free Report) surged 44.8% after the company disclosed that its product odevixibat met both primary endpoints in Phase 3 trial.

