Company News for Sep 17, 2020

  • FedEx Corp.'s (FDX - Free Report) shares jumped 5.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.87, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59.
  • Brady Corp.'s (BRC - Free Report) shares tumbled 6% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.53, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55.
  • Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) surged 3.7% after giving upbeat guidance on several operational and financial metrics for rest of 2020.  
  • Facebook Inc.'s (FB - Free Report) shares tanked 3.3% following a report that the Federal Trade commission is in process filling an antitrust lawsuit against the tech behemoth.

