Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.7%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $3.51 to $3.87 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.


Investors interested in the Medical - Generic Drugs industry may consider Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

medical