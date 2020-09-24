Back to top

Company News for Sep 23, 2020

  • Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG - Free Report) shares rose 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) fell 5.6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk warned about the difficulties of speeding up production until 2022.
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s (BPMC - Free Report) shares jumped13% after the company announced top-line results from its Explorer and Pathfinder trials of Ayvakit in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis.
  • Shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK - Free Report) rose 13.3% after the company reported sales and deployment of 539 electric vehicle charging stations across 24 states and 4 countries during the summer.

