In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>
Nikola (NKLA) Bulls Get Their Face Ripped Off...Again
Nikola (NKLA - Free Report) has had a bad week, with shares tumbling over 30% since Friday close. Today the shares plummeted over 20% following news of halted talks with key hydrogen-refueling station partners.
Nikola’s former CEO, Trevor Milton, stepped down Sunday in the wake of securities fraud allegations. This move to step down only strengthens Hindenburg Research’s position that Nikola misled investors
Now relationships with critical partners like BP (BP - Free Report) are on the line, relationships that, if dissolved, could spell certain death for this “Tesla wannabe.” (TSLA - Free Report)
I had been very apprehensive about NLKA shares when they surged past Ford’s valuation. A company that hasn’t sold a single car being move valuable than a 117-year-old automotive giant.
The valuations looked stretched out of the gates with FOMO ridden retail investors driving the bid. The most recent developments deepen my apprehension about any position on these shares.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>