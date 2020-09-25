Back to top

Company News for Sep 25, 2020

  • Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI - Free Report) jumped 8.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05.
  • Accenture plc’s (ACN - Free Report) shares plunged7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.70 per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.
  • Shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) surged 6.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (FDS - Free Report) shares rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54.

