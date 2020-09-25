In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Is Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUCOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUCOY's full-year earnings has moved 30.37% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AUCOY has moved about 37.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 0.81% on average. This means that Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, AUCOY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.22% so far this year, so AUCOY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to AUCOY as it looks to continue its solid performance.