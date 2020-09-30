Back to top

Company News for Sep 30, 2020

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.'s (SRNE - Free Report) shares soared 14.3% after the company declared promising preclinical data for its experimental COVID-19 antibody therapies STI-1499 and STI-2020.
  • Fitbit Inc.'s (FIT - Free Report) shares surged 5.8% following news that Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) is on track to win EU approval for its $2.1 billion acquisition of the company.  
  • Shares of NIO Ltd. (NIO - Free Report) jumped 10.9% following news that the Chinese car maker is set to introduce an autonomous vehicle within next couple of years .
  • Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND - Free Report) climbed 9.5% after the company secured a major expansion contract in more than 2,400 Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) stores.

      


