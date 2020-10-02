Back to top

Company News for Oct 2, 2020

  • PepsiCo Inc.'s (PEP - Free Report) shares gained 1.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48.
  • Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) soared 25.1% after the company posted fiscal second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17 per share.  
  • Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG - Free Report) rose 0.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.70, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc.'s (NG - Free Report) shares fell 3.3% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.04, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.02. 

