In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Strength Seen in Nu Skin (NUS): Stock Soars 9.6%
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 18.3% in the past one-month time frame.
The stock gained after the company announced that it expects third-quarter 2020 revenue to be in the range of $700-$703 million up from the previous outlook of $605-$635 million.
The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Nu Skin. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Nu Skin currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector is Helen of Troy Limited (HELE - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>