Company News for Oct 5, 2020

  • Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) jumped 1.6% after the company announced that it has received $500 million for Uber Freight from Greenbriar.
  • Walmart Inc.’s (WMT - Free Report) shares fell 1.8% after the company announced a deal to sell its U.K. supermarket chain Asda.
  • Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) surged 9.9% after Shipt reported a partnership deal with the company to offer same-day deliveries.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s (CODX - Free Report) shares surged 7.6% after the company announced that its Logix Smart Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Test kit will contain the newly authorized Saline Oral rinse collection.

