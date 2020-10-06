Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) is a provider of financial products and services to individual as well as institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) is a provider of property casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) is an experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) is a developer and marketer of threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.