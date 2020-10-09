In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Is it Too Late to Buy Solar Stocks?
Solar stocks have been burning bright the last few months. The NASDAQ OMX Solar Index is a sub sector index of the Green Economy Index. It is designed to track companies that produce energy through solar power. The Index is up from 1,000 to 2,300. Coming off the COVID lows, several stocks have more than doubled. Canadian Solar (CSIQ - Free Report) , First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) and SunPower (SPWR - Free Report) are among the big winners. The Solar Industry ranks in the Top 48% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Among the three, SunPower is the only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SunPower has run from $2.64 to over $17 since March.
