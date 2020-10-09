In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AAR Corp. (AIR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AAR Corp. (AIR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
AeroVironment (AVAV) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.5% Higher
AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $60.01 to $69.00 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
AeroVironment, Inc. Price
AeroVironment, Inc. price | AeroVironment, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>