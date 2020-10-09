Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH - Free Report) is a vacation ownership company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) manufactures, wholesales, and distributes coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) provides personal and commercial residential insurance products.. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.
S&W Seed Company (SANW - Free Report) engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 30 days.
The RealReal, Inc. (REAL - Free Report) operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 9th
