Company News for Oct 9, 2020

  • Shares of Coty Inc. (COTY - Free Report) jumped 12.3% after the company announced expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.
  • Eaton Vance Corp.’s (EV - Free Report) shares surged 48.1% after Morgan Stanley announced plans to acquire the company for $7 billion.
  • Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV - Free Report) rose 6.5% after the company reported that Sunglider solar HAPS successfully completed its stratospheric test flight, surpassing 60,000 feet altitude and demonstrating broadband mobile broadband communication.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (JAZZ - Free Report) shares jumped 8% after the company announced top-line results from its Phase 3 study of Xywav Oral Solution in adult patients with Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

