Canopy Growth (CGC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.5% in Session
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continue the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 21.3% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Canopy Growth. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Canopy Growth currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
Canopy Growth Corporation Price
Canopy Growth Corporation price | Canopy Growth Corporation Quote
Another stock in the Medical sector is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy)stocks here.
