Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alleghany Corporation (Y - Free Report) provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI - Free Report) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Freddie Mac (FMCC - Free Report) operates in the secondary mortgage market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.3% downward over the last 30 days.
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) operates a regional airline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 13th
