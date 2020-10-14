Back to top

Company News for Oct 14, 2020

  • Delta Air Lines Inc.'s (DAL - Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $3.30, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $3.14.
  • Shares of BlackRock Inc. (BLK - Free Report) surged 3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020  adjusted earnings per share of $9.22, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81.
  • Shares of Fastenal Co. (FAST - Free Report) tumbled 4.8% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,413.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,416 million.
  • The Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS - Free Report) shares gained 3.2% after the company announced that it will reorganize media and entertainment businesses emphasizing on online streaming.

