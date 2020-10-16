Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI - Free Report) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV - Free Report) is a timeshare company that develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Identiv, Inc. (INVE - Free Report) is a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.
Perrigo Company plc (PRGO - Free Report) is a provider of over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI - Free Report) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV - Free Report) is a timeshare company that develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Identiv, Inc. (INVE - Free Report) is a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.
Perrigo Company plc (PRGO - Free Report) is a provider of over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.