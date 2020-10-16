Reasons Why You Should Retain FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN - Free Report) has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.
Factors That Bode Well
FTI Consulting’s potential to club diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients.
Through the rest of the year, FTI Consulting’s corporate-finance and restructuring services are expected to gain traction, driven by healthy demand in a number of verticals such as oil and gas exploration, production and drilling, department stores, financials, automotive, telecommunication services, restaurants, healthcare, entertainment, and entertainment venues.
The company is expected to see pandemic-driven rise in demand for its expertise in crisis communications, distressed transactions, litigations associated with material adverse-effect clauses and disputes pertaining to business interruption.
Some Risks
FTI Consulting’s debt level has increased significantly quarter over quarter. Total debt at the end of second-quarter 2020 was $492 million, up from $478 million recorded at the end of the prior quarter.
Further, cash and cash equivalent balance of $304 million at the end of the second quarter was well below the debt level, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet its debt burden.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
FTI Consultingcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Republic Services (RSG), IQVIA Holdings (IQV) and TransUnion (TRU), each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Republic Services, IQVIA and TransUnion is 7.9%, 9.8% and 10%, respectively.
