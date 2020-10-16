Biotech ETFs have done quite done well this year as many pharma and biotech companies are working on coronavirus vaccines, therapeutics and testing. Some of these therapeutics, including Gilead’s (GILD - Free Report) antiviral drug remdesivir and Regeneron’s (REGN - Free Report) experimental antibody treatment were given to President Trump.
Genomics stocks and ETFs have been in focus since Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Dr. Jennifer Doudna won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their pioneering work in developing the Crispr technology. The revolutionary gene editing technology works like powerful molecular scissors to cut and edit genes in any living creature and has limitless applications.
The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG - Free Report) is an actively managed ETF that has surged over 120% this year. Invitae Corporation (NVTA - Free Report) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP - Free Report) are its top holdings.
To learn more about ARKG, the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA - Free Report) and the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.
Why You Should Invest in Genomics ETFs
