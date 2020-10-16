Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA - Free Report) provides environmental and maintenance services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX - Free Report) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE - Free Report) operates as an energy and energy services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32% downward over the last 30 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI - Free Report) operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) - free report >>

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) - free report >>

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) - free report >>

Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) - free report >>

Published in

airlines energy medical transportation