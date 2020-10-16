In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Steven Madden (SHOO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.3% in Session
Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $19.12 to $21.45 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen an estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Steven Madden currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
Steven Madden, Ltd. Price
Steven Madden, Ltd. price | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
