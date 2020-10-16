Back to top

Company News for Oct 16, 2020

  • The Charles Schwab Corp.'s (SCHW - Free Report) shares surged 5.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
  • Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) gained 1.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.59, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA - Free Report) climbed 4.8% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s (TSM - Free Report) shares dipped 0.5% after posting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92. 

