Diamondback Energy Gives Preliminary Update on Q3 Production

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) recently issued a preliminary update on its third-quarter production and reiterated its fourth-quarter guidance.
The company’s third-quarter 2020 production of oil and natural gas averaged at 287,300 Boe/d with oil output of 170,000 barrels per day. The average realized unhedged crude oil price in the period was $38.75 per barrel while that of natural gas liquids was $12.09. The same for natural gas was $1.11 per thousand cubic feet. Overall, the company fetched $26.75 per barrel of oil equivalent.
Meanwhile, Diamondback Energy reaffirms its fourth-quarter production guidance of 280-290 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and full-year output guidance of 290-305 MBOE/d. It also reiterates its current-year cash capital expenditure guidance between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion.
Management believes that the company can sustain fourth-quarter 2020 oil production through 2021 with a capital budget estimated to be 25-35% below its 2020 capex level, which is projected in the $1.8-1.9 billion band.
We note that Diamondback Energy’s affiliate organization Viper Energy Partners (VNOM - Free Report) also recently provided an earlier update on its third-quarter production. The company’s third-quarter 2020 production of oil and natural gas averaged at 26,409 Boe/d with oil output of 15,829 barrels per day. The average realized unhedged crude oil price in the September quarter was $36.8 per barrel while that of natural gas liquids was $12.44. The same for natural gas was $1.07 per thousand cubic feet. Overall, the company realized $25.76 per barrel of oil equivalent.
About Diamondback Energy
Founded in 2007, Midland, TX-headquartered Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company with its primary focus on the Permian Basin, where it has around 394,000 net acres.
Diamondback Energy is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s profit is 46 cents per share and for revenues is $708.99 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Diamondback Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the energy space areGulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR - Free Report) and Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
