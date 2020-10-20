Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cubic Corporation (CUB - Free Report) is the designer, integrator and operator of systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY - Free Report) is a factory-built housing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL - Free Report) is the owner and manager of a portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX - Free Report) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) is a provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 19th
