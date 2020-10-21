Back to top

Company News for Oct 20, 2020

  • Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB - Free Report) rose 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 46 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (AMC - Free Report) shares jumped16.5% after the company announced it will resume operations at many theatres in the state of New York.
  • Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR - Free Report) surged 15.4% after the company received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its's COVID-19 test which can be conducted at-home.
  • Sierra Bancorp’s (BSRR - Free Report) shares rose 5.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 67 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.

