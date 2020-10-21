Third quarter earnings season really heats up this week with over 400 companies expected to report.
It includes many of the most popular stocks as well as those breaking out to new 5-year highs.
We’ll see a cross section of all sectors and industries this week which should provide clues as to what is going on in the US economy as it reopens after the pandemic shutdown.
Will the Popular Stocks Continue to Out Perform?
They are “popular” for a reason.
Certain stocks just have a big following.
These 5 companies have been on investors’ radars all year long. But they’re all breaking out to new highs again.
Can they continue to rally into the end of the year?
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts
1. Whirlpool Corp. (WHR - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row. With the housing market red hot in the United States, and home builders rushing to keep up with demand, appliances sales have soared. Shares are up 35% year-to-date and are at 5-year highs. How long can sales stay hot?
2. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) is coming off a rare earnings miss last quarter. But the Street didn’t care as shares are still trading near 5-year highs and are up 60% year-to-date. Is this restaurant chain too hot to handle?
3. Danaher Corp. (DHR - Free Report) the science and technology company, has an amazing chart. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. Impressive. Shares are at new 5-year highs and are up 46% year-to-date. Can anything stop it?
4. Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) has to be among the 5 most popular stocks on the Street. It has actually put together a nice earnings surprise streak as it has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are up 414% year-to-date, making it one of the top performers of 2020. But shares have stalled recently. Is all the good news already priced in?
5. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW - Free Report) has only missed 2 times in the last 5 years. That’s a great earnings track record. It, too, is trading near 5-year highs even though shares are only up 8% year-to-date, which is nearly mimicking that of the S&P 500. Yet it’s 5-year chart is one of the best of the week. Will it breakout on this report?
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts
Third quarter earnings season really heats up this week with over 400 companies expected to report.
It includes many of the most popular stocks as well as those breaking out to new 5-year highs.
We’ll see a cross section of all sectors and industries this week which should provide clues as to what is going on in the US economy as it reopens after the pandemic shutdown.
Will the Popular Stocks Continue to Out Perform?
They are “popular” for a reason.
Certain stocks just have a big following.
These 5 companies have been on investors’ radars all year long. But they’re all breaking out to new highs again.
Can they continue to rally into the end of the year?
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts
1. Whirlpool Corp. (WHR - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row. With the housing market red hot in the United States, and home builders rushing to keep up with demand, appliances sales have soared. Shares are up 35% year-to-date and are at 5-year highs. How long can sales stay hot?
2. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) is coming off a rare earnings miss last quarter. But the Street didn’t care as shares are still trading near 5-year highs and are up 60% year-to-date. Is this restaurant chain too hot to handle?
3. Danaher Corp. (DHR - Free Report) the science and technology company, has an amazing chart. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. Impressive. Shares are at new 5-year highs and are up 46% year-to-date. Can anything stop it?
4. Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) has to be among the 5 most popular stocks on the Street. It has actually put together a nice earnings surprise streak as it has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are up 414% year-to-date, making it one of the top performers of 2020. But shares have stalled recently. Is all the good news already priced in?
5. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW - Free Report) has only missed 2 times in the last 5 years. That’s a great earnings track record. It, too, is trading near 5-year highs even though shares are only up 8% year-to-date, which is nearly mimicking that of the S&P 500. Yet it’s 5-year chart is one of the best of the week. Will it breakout on this report?
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>