Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 21, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (RF - Free Report) rose 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 49 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.
  • Comerica Incorporated’s (CMA - Free Report) shares jumped 4.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.44 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.
  • Shares of Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) rose 1.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31.
  • Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV - Free Report) shares jumped 3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 89 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regions Financial Corporation (RF) - free report >>

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) - free report >>

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) - free report >>

Dover Corporation (DOV) - free report >>

Published in

finance