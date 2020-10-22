Ultra-Popular QQQ ETF Gets Cheaper Siblings

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ - Free Report) is one of the most popular ETFs in the world, with over $140 billion in assets. It is also one of the best performing ETFs of the past decade and continues to lead the market this year as well.
Most investors think of QQQ as a tech focused ETF, whereas it is actually a large cap growth ETF, holding many highly innovative and strong companies in other sectors too. It is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies that trade on the Nasdaq. Its top holdings include Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) .
Last week, Invesco expanded the QQQ family by launching four new products--two ETFs, one MF and one UIT.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM - Free Report) is a lower-cost version of QQQ, making it more suitable for longer-term “buy-and-hold” investors. The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ - Free Report) focuses on second 100 biggest Nasdaq companies.
