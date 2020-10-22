Third quarter earnings season really heats up this week with over 400 companies expected to report.
It includes many of the most popular stocks as well as those breaking out to new 5-year highs.
We’ll see a cross section of all sectors and industries this week which should provide clues as to what is going on in the US economy as it reopens after the pandemic shutdown.
The Hottest Stocks of the Week Aren’t in Tech
But, surprise, surprise, 5 of the hottest earnings charts this week aren’t even in the hottest sector of the year: technology.
That indicates that this bull rally off the March coronavirus lows was more broad-based than some believed.
Can these hot companies keep their momentum into the end of the year?
This Week’s 5 Red Hot Earnings Charts
1. Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) has beat 2 quarters in a row. Shares are up 10.3% year-to-date but have hit not only 5-year highs but all-time highs. Union Pacific was founded in 1862. Now THAT’S a chart.
2. Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) has beat 3 out of 4 quarters. Shares are up 60% year-to-date on strong sales during the pandemic. This rural retailer is now at 5-year highs. Can it keep the momentum?
3. Pool Corp. (POOL - Free Report) has been one of the hottest pandemic stocks as everyone has been trying to install pools while they’re doing staycations. It has beat 5 quarters in a row. Shares are up 67.6% year-to-date and are at 5-year highs. Is it too hot to handle now?
4. PulteGroup Inc. (PHM - Free Report) hasn’t missed since 2017. That’s a great streak. Shares are up 16.6% year-to-date and are at 5-year highs. Shares are still cheap as earnings continue to rise. Is it a hidden gem?
5. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW - Free Report) has only missed once since 2017 and it was back in 2018. Shares are up 12.8% in 2020. That’s not too shabby for a company that has “welding” among its 7 operating segments. Industrials have been hot. Shares are at 5-year highs. Is there still more left in the rally?
