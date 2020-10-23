New Strong Sell Stocks for October 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO - Free Report) operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Gold Resource Corporation (GORO - Free Report) explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75% downward over the last 30 days.
Nikola Corporation (NKLA - Free Report) operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
