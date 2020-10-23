Back to top

Tesla (TSLA) Blows The Market's Socks Off...Again

Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) just released its Q3 earnings with record figures on effectively every metric. The innovation-driven automaker just recorded its 5th consecutive profitable quarter.

Elon Musk and his automotive giant are finally keeping their ostentatious promises. Elon promised half a million cars delivered by the end of 2020 and the company might just be able to pull it off.

In the face of a global pandemic and economic recession Tesla was able to deliver a record number of EVs. The enterprise is looking at a very bright future, and it seems that every quarter TSLA’s seemingly lofty valuation is further justified.

Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory was a success, and its Berlin Gigafactory is set to start production next summer. Tesla is undoubtedly going to be major automotive driver in the Roaring 20s.

automobiles earnings tech-stocks