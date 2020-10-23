We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Tesla (TSLA) Blows The Market's Socks Off...Again
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) just released its Q3 earnings with record figures on effectively every metric. The innovation-driven automaker just recorded its 5th consecutive profitable quarter.
Elon Musk and his automotive giant are finally keeping their ostentatious promises. Elon promised half a million cars delivered by the end of 2020 and the company might just be able to pull it off.
In the face of a global pandemic and economic recession Tesla was able to deliver a record number of EVs. The enterprise is looking at a very bright future, and it seems that every quarter TSLA’s seemingly lofty valuation is further justified.
Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory was a success, and its Berlin Gigafactory is set to start production next summer. Tesla is undoubtedly going to be major automotive driver in the Roaring 20s.
