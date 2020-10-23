Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) is a provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT - Free Report) is a provider of payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) is a provider of infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) is the owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States.. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) is a provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT - Free Report) is a provider of payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) is a provider of infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) is the owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States.. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.