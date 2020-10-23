Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 23, 2020

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) gained 0.8% after the company reported Q3 2020 earnings of $0.76 a share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55
  • Shares of CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) rose 3.8% after the company reported Q3 2020 earnings of $0.96 a share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93
  • Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX - Free Report) shares gained 1.6% after the company reported fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings of $0.82 a share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76
  • Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO - Free Report) gained 1.4% after the company reported third quarter 2020 earnings of $0.55 a share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45
     

