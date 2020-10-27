Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT - Free Report) is a developer of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO - Free Report) is the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16% downward over the last 30 days.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

