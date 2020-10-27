Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) ,is a leading producer of recreational vehicles (RV) in the United States. Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. The firm's towable segment is gaining from high revenues and margins. In a bid to further boost its portfolio, Winnebago recently inked a deal with Newmar Corporation, which will add high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand line-up. Its increasing free cash flow and strengthening balance sheet enables it to consistently enhance shareholder value. Amid coronavirus scare, RVs seem to the safest travel option as they enable people to enjoy vacations with their families, while still adhering to social distancing.
NIKE Inc. (NKE - Free Report) , is engaged in the business of designing, developing and marketing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories, and services for men, women and children worldwide.Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry in the past three months, reflecting significant upside after it swung to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. It reported top and bottom line beat, while earnings improved year over year. Results gained from strength in digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double-digit growth across North America, Greater China, and APLA, along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Moreover, decline in SG&A expenses on lower overhead costs and demand creation expenses aided earnings. Further, the company expects robust top line growth in fiscal 2021 owing to anticipated gains in the second half.
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 26, 2020
