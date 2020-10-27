Get ready. Earnings season really picks up this week.
Over 900 companies are expected to report earnings, including most of FANGMAN and the rest of FAANG.
But there are dozens of other hot growth stocks that also will be reporting, many of which have great earnings surprise track records and hot charts.
Despite a global pandemic, there are stocks busting out to new 5-year highs in 2020 including these 5 companies.
Not only are these companies hot, but they have solid earnings surprise track records with most of them beating nearly every quarter for years.
That’s not easy to do, especially during a pandemic.
Will they keep up their incredible momentum this week?
5 Earnings Charts at 5-Year Highs
1. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s an impressive track record. Shares are hitting new 5-year highs, up 4.1% year-to-date after rebounding off the March coronavirus sell-off. Does it have more gas left in the tank?
2. Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Their shoes are back on trend and the result has been the shares surging 23% year-to-date to new 5-year highs. Can it continue to break out?
3. Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was all the way back in 2016. That’s a great earnings surprise streak. Shares are back to 5-year highs. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 34. Will it beat again?
4. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) has only missed once since 2017. Shares have soared 74% year-to-date and it is one of the most popular chip stocks in 2020. But with a forward P/E of 74, is it too hot to handle?
5. Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) has beat 6 quarters in a row. This solar energy technology company is hitting 5-year highs as shares are up 290% year-to-date. It’s not cheap with a forward P/E of 88. Are the bulls too bullish about the solar story?
[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of Microsoft in her personal portfolio.]
