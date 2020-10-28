Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 27, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • HCA Healthcare Inc.'s (HCA - Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69.
  • Shares of SAP SE (SAP - Free Report) plunged 23.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 revenues of $7,637 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,049 million.
  • Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) tumbled 9.3% after posting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.
  • Community Bank System Inc.'s (CBU - Free Report) shares rose 2.1% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64. 

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SAP SE (SAP) - free report >>

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - free report >>

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) - free report >>

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical tech-stocks