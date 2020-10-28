The last trading session was choppy for U.S. stocks as coronavirus cases surged and the prospect of a new stimulus bill faded. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 1.8%, (DIA - Free Report) shed 2.2% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.5% lower on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
(IHF - Free Report) : Volume 4.31 Times Average
This healthcare ETF was in the spotlight as around 59,000 shares moved hands compared with an average 26,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IHF shed 2% in the last session.
The movement can largely be blamed on deteriorating economic fundamentals that will continue to keep demand for healthcare services intact. IHF has gained 8.8% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.
(SPYV - Free Report) : Volume 2.64 Times Average
This value ETF was under the microscope as nearly 5.9 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 2.3 million shares and came as SPYV lost 1.9% in the last trading session.
The move was largely the result of market turbulence that could have a big impact on value stocks like the ones that we find in this ETF portfolio. SPYV has added 3.7% in a month’s time. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
Healthcare and Value: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
