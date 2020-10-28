This is going to be a fun earnings week.
Over 900 companies are expected to report, including most of FANGMAN and the rest of FAANG.
But there are dozens of other hot growth stocks that also will be reporting, many of which have great earnings surprise track records and hot charts.
Some of these are the ultimate earnings all-stars.
Not only have several of these companies beat every quarter for 5 years, but some are also busting out to new 5-year highs.
One even has the best earnings surprise record on the Street. It hasn’t missed since its 2008 IPO.
It’s not easy to beat every quarter for 5 years. They’re even beating in the middle of a global pandemic.
Is it too late to get into these red-hot earnings all-stars?
5 Incredible Must-See Earnings Charts
1. Mastercard (MA - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings in the last 5 years. That’s a great track record. Shares are at 5-year highs, but they come at a price. Mastercard is trading with a forward P/E of 49. Is it overvalued in 2020?
2. Visa (V - Free Report) has the best earnings chart on the Street. Not only has it not missed in the last 5 years, but it hasn’t missed since it’s 2008 IPO. That’s 12 years of beats or meets. Amazing. That kind of record doesn’t come cheap, with a forward P/E of 34. Is it too late to get in?
3. Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) has missed twice since its 2019 IPO. But shares of this social media company have taken off during the coronavirus pandemic as subscribers jumped to new highs while everyone remained stuck at home. Shares are at new all-time highs, up 174% year-to-date. Can the rally continue?
4. Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) has been a coronavirus pandemic winner as it has sold millions of dollars of masks and home goods in 2020. Shares are at 5-year highs, up 214% year-to-date. It doesn’t come cheap, with a forward P/E of 66. Can revenue growth continue at this hot pace?
5. Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings since Zacks data began in 2017. It’s red hot, with shares up 157% year-to-date. But it now trades with a forward P/E of 415. Can the breakout continue?
[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of Pinterest in her personal portfolio.]
