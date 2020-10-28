Charter (CHTR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Charter Communications (CHTR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 30.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $12.04 billion, indicating a 5.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings has moved up 0.7% to $3.05 over the past 30 days, suggesting growth of 75.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Notably, Charter beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one, the average negative surprise being 13.86%.
Factors to Consider
Charter’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from an increased number of Internet subscribers amid the coronavirus induced social distancing norms. Increased media consumption and work-from-home wave are expected to have augured well for this cable giant.
Notably, the company had 26.313 million residential Internet customers, up 8.5% year over year in second quarter. Internet revenues grew 10.4% year over year to $4.53 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Residential-Internet revenues is pegged at $4.66 billion, indicating 11.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Internet subscribers is pegged at 26.587 million, implying 8.1% year-over-year subscriber growth.
Charter’s expanding mobile subscriber base is also a key catalyst. The consensus mark for third-quarter mobile revenues stands at $348 million, indicating a surge of 81.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
However, Charter persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from streamers like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video. Rising job losses due to coronavirus are expected to have intensified cord-cutting, while subscription dues are expected to have shot up.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Video revenues is pegged at $4.39 billion, almost unchanged from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Notably, small and medium-sized businesses are the worst hit by the coronavirus and Charter’s substantial exposure (roughly 2 million customers) to this cohort is expected to have negatively impacted its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Weakness in SMB is also expected to have hurt Charter’s advertising business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advertising sales is pegged at $340 million, implying 13.7% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Charter has an Earnings ESP of -0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.51% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Charter (CHTR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Charter Communications (CHTR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 30.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $12.04 billion, indicating a 5.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings has moved up 0.7% to $3.05 over the past 30 days, suggesting growth of 75.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Notably, Charter beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one, the average negative surprise being 13.86%.
Charter Communications, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Charter Communications, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Charter Communications, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider
Charter’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from an increased number of Internet subscribers amid the coronavirus induced social distancing norms. Increased media consumption and work-from-home wave are expected to have augured well for this cable giant.
Notably, the company had 26.313 million residential Internet customers, up 8.5% year over year in second quarter. Internet revenues grew 10.4% year over year to $4.53 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Residential-Internet revenues is pegged at $4.66 billion, indicating 11.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Internet subscribers is pegged at 26.587 million, implying 8.1% year-over-year subscriber growth.
Charter’s expanding mobile subscriber base is also a key catalyst. The consensus mark for third-quarter mobile revenues stands at $348 million, indicating a surge of 81.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
However, Charter persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from streamers like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video. Rising job losses due to coronavirus are expected to have intensified cord-cutting, while subscription dues are expected to have shot up.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Video revenues is pegged at $4.39 billion, almost unchanged from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Notably, small and medium-sized businesses are the worst hit by the coronavirus and Charter’s substantial exposure (roughly 2 million customers) to this cohort is expected to have negatively impacted its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Weakness in SMB is also expected to have hurt Charter’s advertising business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advertising sales is pegged at $340 million, implying 13.7% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Charter has an Earnings ESP of -0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.51% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>