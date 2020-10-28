In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Interactive Tour and a Whole Lot More
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Buy NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) After Strong 3Q Results
NXP Semiconductor (NXPI - Free Report) shares jumped 2.7% yesterday after the company reported stellar third-quarter results on the back of stronger end markets.
Highlights of the Quarter
Earnings of $1.70 were 6.9% higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 on revenue that was in line with the estimated $2.27 billion. Results deteriorated from the year-ago quarter but reflected a big sequential improvement.
Management stated that the recovery in the Automotive (up 43% sequentially), Industrial (up 18%) & IoT (up 21%) and Mobile (up 32%) markets, which together account for 65% of revenue, continues in the current quarter.
A strong product portfolio, including several new products as well as customer relationships allowed the company to tap the end market strength.
As a result, NXPI expects to generate revenue of $2.375-2.525 billion (above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion), gross margin of 50.9-51.6% and operating margin of 17.9-19.8% in the December quarter.
Current Valuation
The shares are currently trading at 19.60X forward earnings (close to the median value of 19.08X) and 4.58X forward sales (between the median and high values of 3.95X and 4.88X, respectively).
Recommendation
With strength expected to continue into the current quarter, it makes sense to buy the shares now. And NXPI isn’t the only one in the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry that’s worth buying now.
#2 (Buy)-ranked ON Semiconductor (ON - Free Report) has a positive ESP of 7.94, indicating that there’s a good chance it will beat estimates.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>