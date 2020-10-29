The last trading session was choppy for U.S. stocks as coronavirus cases surged and the prospect of a new stimulus bill faded until after the Election Day. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 0.3%, (DIA - Free Report) shed 0.8% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.8% higher on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
(BOND - Free Report) : Volume 3.72 Times Average
This bond market ETF was in the spotlight as around 700,000 shares moved hands compared with an average 190,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as BOND gained 0.2% in the last session. The movement can largely be credited to the ongoing market upheaval that boosted the safe-haven trade and this bond ETF. BOND has lost 0.2% over the past month.
(JKF - Free Report) : Volume 2.83 Times Average
This value ETF was under the microscope as nearly 31,578 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 11,150 shares and came as JKF lost 1.3% in the last trading session.JKF has added 2.3% in a month’s time. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.
Bond Market and Value: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
