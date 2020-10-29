Back to top

Company News for Oct 28, 2020

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE - Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 revenues of $12.13 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.23 billion.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY - Free Report) tumbled 6.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.54, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76.
  • Shares of 3M Company (MMM - Free Report) tanked 3.1% after posting third-quarter 2020 revenues of $8,350 million, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,495 million.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Co.'s (SHW - Free Report) shares rose 0.5% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $8.29, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.80. 

construction multi-sector-conglomerates pharmaceuticals