There are over 900 companies reporting earnings this week but the spotlight it really going to be on Thursday as 4 of the 5 FAANG stocks plus Twitter are set to report.
The obsession with the FAANG companies has not gone away. They’ve been hitting new highs again in 2020 as they’ve taken market share during the pandemic.
Twitter, too, has busted out to new 5-year highs.
With FAANG, it’s never been about the earnings beat. While Apple has a great earnings surprise track record, Amazon and Alphabet do not.
That hasn’t stopped their stocks from rallying.
Can they keep their momentum?
The Hot Earnings Charts of FAANG and Twitter
1. Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and that was all the way back in 2016. Shares are trading near 5-year highs. But the P/E is looking a bit stretched now, with a forward P/E of 28. Is it too hot to handle?
2. Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but the Street has never cared if it beat or not. Shares are also trading near 5-year highs. It’s been the best FAANG performer this year with shares still up 71% year-to-date. Is it still the place to be for investors?
3. Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters and is also trading near 5-year highs. Shares are up 13.5% year-to-date and now trade with a forward P/E of 36. Can it break out to new highs on this report?
4. Facebook (FB - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters and, like the others, is trading near 5-year highs. It’s up 31% year-to-date despite the summer boycott by advertisers on several of its platforms. It trades with a forward P/E of 35.
5. Twitter (TWTR - Free Report) has beat only one time in the last 4 quarters but that hasn’t mattered as shares have broken out to new 5-year highs. It still doesn’t have a P/E as it has negative earnings. But shares are up 51% year-to-date and have momentum. Is there more left in the rally?
[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of FB, GOOGL and AMZN in her personal portfolio.]
