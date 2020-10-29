Back to top

Is Boeing Stock a Buy After the Selloff?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boeing (BA - Free Report) shares dragged down on the Dow Jones Industrial Average again Wednesday.The company’s CFO said that the company does not expect to be cash flow positive until 2022. CFO Smith also said its funding its 401(k) and pension plan over the next year with Boeing stock instead of cash.

BA expects passenger traffic to return to 2019 levels in about three years. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Boeing has a Zacks Value Style Score of F, Growth of F, Momentum of D for a VGM Composite Score of F

The Aerospace – Defense industry ranks in the Bottom 9% of our Zacks Industry Rank

Shares were down over $5.40 or 3.5% Wednesday, trading under $150 for the first time since September 24th

The Boeing Company Price and Consensus

The Boeing Company Price and Consensus

The Boeing Company price-consensus-chart | The Boeing Company Quote

The stock is trading 58% lower than its 52-week high.

Now See All Our Private Trades                                                                                                                                                             

While today's Zacks Rank #1 new additions are being shared with the public, other trades are hidden from everyone but selected members. Would you like to peek behind the curtain and view them? Starting today, for the next month, you can follow all Zacks' private buys and sells in real time from value to momentum  . . . from stocks under $10 to ETF and option moves . . . from insider trades to companies that are about to report positive earnings surprises (we've called them with 80%+ accuracy). You can even look inside portfolios so exclusive that they are normally closed to new investors. Click here for all Zacks trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace