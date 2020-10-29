We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Boeing Stock a Buy After the Selloff?
Boeing (BA - Free Report) shares dragged down on the Dow Jones Industrial Average again Wednesday.The company’s CFO said that the company does not expect to be cash flow positive until 2022. CFO Smith also said its funding its 401(k) and pension plan over the next year with Boeing stock instead of cash.
BA expects passenger traffic to return to 2019 levels in about three years. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Boeing has a Zacks Value Style Score of F, Growth of F, Momentum of D for a VGM Composite Score of F
The Aerospace – Defense industry ranks in the Bottom 9% of our Zacks Industry Rank
Shares were down over $5.40 or 3.5% Wednesday, trading under $150 for the first time since September 24th
The Boeing Company Price and Consensus
The Boeing Company price-consensus-chart | The Boeing Company Quote
The stock is trading 58% lower than its 52-week high.
