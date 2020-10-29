Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 29, 2020

  • General Electric Co.'s (GE - Free Report) shares surged 4.6% after posting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.06.
  • Shares of Mastercard Inc. (MA - Free Report) tumbled 8.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.
  • Shares of Sony Corp. (SNE - Free Report) climbed 5.3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.47, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc's (GSK - Free Report) shares tanked 4% after reporting third-quarter 2020 revenues of $11.18 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.27 billion. 

